Ulukbek Maripov visits Minsk Tractor Plant

As part of a working trip to Belarus, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov visited the Minsk Tractor Plant. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

He got acquainted with the model range of the machinery produced at the plant.

Ulukbek Maripov noted the popularity of Belarusian tractors in Kyrgyzstan and expressed confidence in further cooperation.

Then Ulukbek Maripov laid flowers at the monument to the participant of the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945, Hero of the Soviet Union Zhumash Asanaliev.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers also visited the park named after Chingiz Aitmatov in Minsk city.
