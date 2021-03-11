Roadmap for prison healthcare presented in Bishkek

A roadmap for prison healthcare was presented in Bishkek. Lawyers for Human Rights Public Foundation reported.

According to the Foundation, the results of monitoring of observance of the right to protection of health of the prison population of the Kyrgyz Republic amid COVID-19 were discussed in the capital, which was carried out from October 2020 to January 2021 by the Ombudsman’s Institute and Lawyers for Human Rights Public Foundation with the assistance of the State Penitentiary Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Health.

«The report says that the State Penitentiary Service does not have a quality and safety management system for medical care; audits and other work in the field of safety and quality improvement are not conducted. Insufficient preparation of institutions of the penitentiary system for emergencies, a low level of quality of medical care, irrational use of funds in conditions of budget deficit were noted. There is no comprehensive work plan for the medical service of the State Penitentiary Service with indication of activities and notes on their results. The epidemiological surveillance system is not effective enough and does not allow to reliably detect the background incidence of infections associated with medical procedures (HAI), and to evaluate the effectiveness of measures taken to prevent HAI and develop corrective measures to reduce the risks of HAI,» the Foundation noted.

The monitoring revealed problems with irrational use of medicines:

Improper use of antibiotics, often in inadequate doses for treatment of infectious diseases of non-bacterial etiology;

Unjustified use of the parenteral route of drug administration;

Non-compliance with provisions of clinical guidelines when prescribing drugs;

Non-compliance with the rules for storage of medicines.

The Foundation added that the list of comments is 162 pages long.

The analysis of penitentiary healthcare will become the basis for further development of the concept of its development, working out of recommendations for improving interagency cooperation, as well as optimization of activities in accordance with regulatory documents and recommendations in the field of strengthening healthcare systems, improving the health of the prison population during the COVID-19 pandemic.