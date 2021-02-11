Council of Justice to appear in Kyrgyzstan

Council of Justice will appear in Kyrgyzstan. The norm is stipulated by the draft of the new Constitution, published on the website of the Parliament.

According to the updated version, the new body will be created instead of the Council for Selection of Judges. It is formed from the number of judges making up at least two thirds of its composition. One third are representatives of the President, the Parliament, the People’s Kurultai and the legal community.

Organization and activities of the Council, its powers and the procedure for its formation are determined by constitutional law. It hasn’t been developed yet.

Parliamentary hearings will be held on the revised version of the Constitution, organized by a specialized committee. Public discussion will last until March 9.

Referendum on adoption of the new version of the Basic Law will be held on April 11 along with the elections of deputies of local councils.