«My personal opinion is that with an increase in the incidence of COVID-19, education should be continued online,» Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, said at a press conference.

According to him, this issue was considered by the Republican Emergency Response Center and will be studied further.

He noted that there was a second wave, about 500 cases are registered daily.

«We are doing everything to prevent such a situation like in June-July,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.