Resident of Toktogul detained with 540 kilograms of drugs and weapons

Activities of an illegal drug production workshop were suppressed in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The police seized more than 540 kilograms of drugs during a special operation.

«Law enforcers received a message that a resident of Toktogul district is engaged in the manufacture of drugs of plant origin. The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings were started. As a result of investigative actions, cans, barrels, four bags with dark brown substance with a specific smell of cannabis were found and seized in the house of 38-year-old citizen at the end of September 2020. The police also found firearms, cartridges and cartridge cases,» the ministry informed.

The suspect was placed in a temporary detention facility for two months.
