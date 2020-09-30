Kyrgyzstani Rafael Fiziev to fight Brazilian Renato Moicano

Kyrgyzstani Rafael Fiziev will fight a Brazilian Renato Moicano at the UFC tournament. Fighttime reports.

According to the media outlet, the lightweight bout will take place on November 28 in Las Vegas.

Rafael Fiziev, 27, from Kyrgyzstan, had three fights at the UFC, losing by technical knockout to Magomed Mustafayev and defeating Alex White and Marc Diakiese.

Former top featherweight Renato Moicano will have his second bout in the lightweight division, having made his divisional debut with an early victory over Damir Hadzovic. Prior to this, the 31-year-old Brazilian lost to Jose Aldo and the Korean Zombie.