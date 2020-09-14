11:52
E-commerce and information technology: President about priorities

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received a member of the State Council, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi, who paid an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

According to the press service of the head of state, an exchange of views took place on the priority areas of Kyrgyz-Chinese bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed his interest in further development of economic cooperation between the countries, focused on priority projects in the fields of agriculture, transport and roads.

He conveyed his greetings to the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and thanked the Chinese government for the humanitarian assistance provided, as well as for medical experts sent to Kyrgyzstan to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The President noted that the Kyrgyz side is interested in the implementation of new models of cooperation in such areas as e-commerce and information technology, which in its turn contributes to the activation of trade and economic ties between the countries.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov proposed to consider the possibility of facilitating and prolonging payments on the external debt of Kyrgyzstan to China.

The Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi thanked the head of the Kyrgyz Republic and read out a message from Xi Jinping, which states that bilateral relations between the countries have passed the test caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and now it is necessary to focus on strengthening cooperation in the post-pandemic period, including within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The parties expressed their readiness to further deepen bilateral cooperation, as well as mutual solidarity and readiness to support each other in the current situation.
