Kyrgyzstan asks China to ease external debt’s burden on country's budget

A meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and China, Chingiz Aidarbekov and Wang Yi, took place in Bishkek yesterday.

The press service of the Foreign Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic noted that the current arrival of a high-ranking guest during the COVID-19 pandemic testifies to the great importance that the parties attach to strategic partnership relations.

Chingiz Aidarbekov expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for significant humanitarian aid and continuous support in the fight against coronavirus.

The Heads of the Foreign Ministries discussed a wide range of issues of Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation. They focused on the practical promotion of important bilateral projects, implementation of which was forcedly suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic. The issues of export of Kyrgyz organic agricultural products to the PRC were touched upon.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the resumption of freight traffic through Torugart checkpoint from September 8. It was stressed that resumption of mutual cargo transportation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the PRC is a key factor for reviving trade and economic ties in the context of the pandemic.

Due to the negative impact of coronavirus infection on the macroeconomic situation, the head of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry expressed a request to assist in mitigating the burden of external debt on the country’s budget.

During the visit, exchange letters were signed between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and the PRC on the implementation of the project «Strengthening technical potential of fire and rescue units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic». Within the framework of the project, it is planned to supply 100 units of fire-fighting, special and emergency-rescue vehicles and 15 units of fire-fighting and rescue equipment.