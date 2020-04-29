Exim Bank of China to reschedule debt of Kyrgyzstan

Lenders take with understanding the proposal to prolong payment of debts. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told at a press conference.

According to him, a conversation took place last week between the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the President of China Xi Jinping on rescheduling the debt to Exim Bank.

«As far as I know, the appeal has found understanding. Exim Bank has contacted our specialists, work has begun. As for the external debt to other creditors, work is underway to defer payments on bilateral loans within the Paris Club,» Erkin Asrandiev said.

In total, Kyrgyzstan owes Exim Bank $ 1.7 billion.