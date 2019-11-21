Murder in Issyk-Kul region. Police drop search for suspect

Police dropped search for Sergey Smirnov, a suspect in the double murder in Khan-Teniri camp in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Mirlan Kanimetov told at a press conference.

According to him, Sergey Smirnov swam across Inylchek river. Since the water level in the river rose, the police stopped the search for him.

“It is known that Sergei Smirnov did not cross the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. He could have drowned,” said Mirlan Kanimetov.

Recall, a man shot two people dead in Khan-Teniri camp and took an employee of the anti-plague station hostage on July 5 in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region. The next morning, Sergei Smirnov released the woman, she was not injured. He was put on the international wanted list.