Remittances to Kyrgyzstan decrease by almost $ 200 million for year

In January — September 2019, the volume of money transfers to Kyrgyzstan reached $ 1,780.4 billion. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Unlike the first nine months of 2018, the figure reduced by $ 191.4 million. In September, migrants have transferred $ 209.9 million to the country. Over the month, the amount fell by $ 9.5 million, but compared with September last year — by $ 17.7 million.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of remittances — $ 1,745.2 billion.

USA take the second place in terms of remittances with $ 23.4 million. Other $ 11.2 million were transferred to Kyrgyzstan from other countries. According to the results of January — September of this year, an outflow of funds of $ 383 million was also observed. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $ 379.6 million.

The net inflow of remittances in January — August 2019 to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 1,397.4 billion.

At the end of 2018, the volume of money transfers to the republic amounted to $ 2,685.3 billion. About $542.2 million were transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other countries. Net inflow was $ 2,143.1 billion.
