Labor Ministry proposes to increase minimum wage by 500 soms annually

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan proposes to increase the minimum wage by 500 soms annually. The ministry submitted the relevant amendments for public discussion.

As background statement says, the ministry was instructed to develop a draft regulatory act providing for a phased increase in the minimum wage to the subsistence level of the able-bodied population.

The minimum wage is established by the law of the Kyrgyz Republic on the republican budget for the corresponding year and amounts to 1,750 soms.

The subsistence level of the working-age population for the second quarter of 2019, according to the National Statistical Committee, is 5,292.61 soms.

The ministry proposes to increase the size of wages by 500 soms annually starting from 2020. In this case, it will grow to 5,000 soms by 2026.