Azimbek Beknazarov intends to refuse execution of lawsuit against Atambayev

Former Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Azimbek Beknazarov intends to refuse execution of a civil lawsuit on protection of honor and dignity against the former president Almazbek Atambayev. He told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the complaint of Atambayev’s lawyers against the decision of the Bishkek City Court in favor of the plaintiffs — Azimbek Beknazarov, as well as the ex-speaker of the Parliament and the former head of the State Committee for National Security Akhmatbek Keldibekov and Keneshbek Duishebaev, is considered in the Supreme Court.

«We won the lawsuit, and the Supreme Court will probably refuse to grant the claim of Atambayev’s lawyers. So, I decided to refuse execution of the claim. I don’t need these 100,000,» said Azimbek Beknazarov.

He added that Keldibekov and Duishebaev did not make a final decision, but they most likely would also refuse. Recall, ex-ombudsman Tursunbek Akun also withdrew the civil claim against Almazbek Atambayev for 100,000 soms.
