Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev to visit Kyrgyzstan on August 9

Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev will arrive in Kyrgyzstan on August 9 to attend a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. Press service of the Government of Russia reported. The meeting will be held in Cholpon-Ata town.

«The meeting’s agenda includes topical issues of integration interaction in the Eurasian Economic Union, development of supranational regulation within the EEU. It is supposed to pay priority attention to the formation of the common financial market of the Union and the development of promising initiatives in the field of industry and digital economy,» the statement says.

Based on the results of the meeting, it is planned to sign an Agreement on Transboundary Movement of Hazardous Waste through the customs territory of EEU, a protocol on amending the Treaty on Joint Collegium of Customs Services of the Member States of the Customs Union dated June 22, 2011, and also approve the concept of transboundary information exchange in EEU.