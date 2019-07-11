Kyrgyzstani Meerim Zhumanazarova becomes Wrestling Champion of Asia

Kyrgyzstani Meerim Zhumanazarova became the champion of Asia among juniors in women’s wrestling.

The Asian Championship is held in Thailand. Earlier, Greco-Roman wrestlers won two silver medals. Competitions among women took place today. Both Kyrgyzstanis reached the final.

Meerim Zhumanazarova competed in the weight of 68 kg. She defeated Yarinda Airlang (Thailand), Xin Li (China) and Rin Miyagi (Japan) and won gold medal.

Nazira Marsbek kyzy defeated An Tuit Tran (Vietnam) and Jumalagu Jumalagu (China) in 59 kg category, lost to Ansh Anshe (India) and won a silver medal.