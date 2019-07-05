Working children detected in Bishkek and Chui region

At least eight working children were detected in Bishkek during a raid in Sverdlovsk district. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Such raids are being conducted in the capital to detect not studying, homeless, working and begging children.

«Dordoi, Alamedin and Madina markets, Dordoi Plaza 1,2, TSUM, GUM, Red Center shopping centers, car washes, pedestrian underpasses and Sverdlovsk district streets were checked. As a result, eight working children were detected, one was taken to an orphanage. Material on one begging child has been sent to the Commission on Children’s Affairs,» the city administration reported.

An explanatory preventive work was carried out with all the detainees, their legal representatives and relatives.

In addition, working children have been detected in Moscovsky district of Chui region. Inspectors checked restaurants, cafes, car washes, as well as sowing fields where minors work.

According to the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region, six minor children aged 12-14 years were found during a raid in Belovodskoye village, who worked on a field, peeled garlic.

«Materials on the case were collected and sent to the relevant authorities; explanatory conversations on child labor were held with parents, minor children and employers. The materials were handed over to the Commission on Children’s Affairs, as well as to the Social Development Department,» the police department reported.