Kyrgyzstan tightens control over transportation of goods at border

Control over import of goods by individuals and legal entities without the appropriate veterinary accompanying documents was tightened at all border veterinary control points of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Economy reported.

According to the ministry, 14 controlled cargoes have been detained for non-compliance with the unified veterinary and sanitary requirements of the EEU at the border veterinary checkpoint for 5 months of 2019. At the same time, 96 controlled cargoes were detained in 2018.

«The detained goods were registered as a return to the country of origin (Kazakhstan — 33 cases, Tajikistan — 29 cases, Uzbekistan — 26 cases, Russia — 3 cases). Most of the cargoes with products of animal origin were disposed, in five cases — returned,» the message says.