Center for assistance to families to open in Leninskoye village

Center for Cultural and Leisure Activities and Assistance to Families and Children will be opened in Leninskoye village. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development reported.

The ministry told that the purpose of the center was to help families in difficult life situations, to avoid separation of parents and children.

«As of today, our joint task is to provide timely, mobile, high-quality social services and respond to situations by positive, targeted actions,» the ministry said.

Therefore, it is proposed to organize mass cultural, psychological, legal assistance for families in difficult life situations in close cooperation with the Youth Liaison Service, Commission on Children’s Affairs, the Department of Culture, District Department of Labor and Social Development, Regional Education Department, NGOs and other social services.
