Nursultan Nazarbayev becomes Honorary Chairman of Supreme Council of EEU

The first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, was awarded the title of Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. His Spokesperson Aidos Ukibay announced.

According to him, the decision was made at the summit of the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Armenia) during the meeting of the presidents in a narrow format. The leader of Russia Vladimir Putin made a proposal to appoint Nursultan Nazarbayev the Honorary Chairman of the Council in connection with his historic contribution to the development of the Union.

Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed gratitude for the appointment and said that he would try to be useful to the Council, taking into account the experience gained in CIS and EEU.