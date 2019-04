Kyrgyzstani Meerim Zhumanazarova won bronze medal at the Asian Wrestling Championship among women the day before. United World Wrestling website says.

The championship continues in Xi’an (China). Meerim Zhumanazarova performed in the weight of 68 kg. In the 1/4 finals, she defeated Baktigul Baltaniyazova (Uzbekistan), then lost to the future champion Sarah Dose (Japan) and defeated Irina Kazyulina (Kazakhstan).

Meerim also won bronze medal at the Asian Championship 2018.