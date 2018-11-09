10:40
Sooronbai Jeenbekov stands for open dialogue between government and media

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated the country’s journalists on their professional holiday — the Media and Information Day of the Kyrgyz Republic — on November 7.

«The mass media in Kyrgyzstan, having a great influence on all spheres of public life, have become an essential element of a developed civil society. They are aware of the problems of our citizens, help them solve them and stay abreast of events, receive prompt and reliable information,» the president said.

He believes that open dialogue between the authorities and the press is an integral part of work. And without the participation of the media, it is impossible to imagine an effective mechanism of state administration.

«We appreciate and rely on the support of the media in carrying out all the reforms aimed at the development of the country and ensuring the well-being of the Kyrgyz people and the fight against corruption in all government bodies,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.
