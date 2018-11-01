Kyrgyzstan's representative in Centerra Gold’s Board dismissed

As of today, one seat in the Board of Directors of Canadian company Centerra Gold Inc. is vacant. Press service of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to it, changes were made in the company’s Board. Powers of a board member, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC for Economy, Finance and Investments Bektur Sagynov were terminated. He has worked at the post for three years, since May 2015.

The Board of Directors of Centerra Gold includes 11 people. Kyrgyzstan is represented by two citizens. After Bektur Sagynov’s dismissal, the interests of the Kyrgyz Republic in Centerra Gold are represented only by Eduard Kubatov.

There is no information on the reasons for the dismissal of Bektur Sagynov, as well as information about a candidate for the vacant post.