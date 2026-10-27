Tunnel, bridge construction continues on China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway

Construction work is ongoing along all sections of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway passing through Kyrgyzstan.

According to Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, work is underway on 28 of the 29 tunnels planned for the project, with excavation of one tunnel fully completed.

Construction is also progressing on 47 of the 50 bridges planned as part of the project.

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The railway is intended to link China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, creating a new transport corridor between East and Central Asia, with further access to markets in the Middle East and Europe. The project has been discussed since the 1990s, but its practical implementation began much later.

An intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in implementing the project was signed in Beijing on June 6, 2024. Construction was officially launched in Jalal-Abad on December 27, 2024, with the participation of the leaders of the three countries.

Under the project, the railway will stretch approximately 532.5 kilometers, including 304 kilometers through Kyrgyzstan. The Kyrgyz section is to include 50 bridges and 29 tunnels.

The new railway is expected to expand Kyrgyzstan’s international freight transport opportunities, strengthen its transit potential and promote regional trade.