China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Construction targets for end of 2026

Construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway is expected to reach 22 percent of the total planned work by the end of 2026. Ulan Kulov, deputy director general of China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan Railway Company, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to Kulov, construction is underway simultaneously at 11 sites along the Kyrgyz section of the railway, with 11 subcontractors involved.

"We plan to complete 22 percent of the total construction work by the end of the year. At the same time, we expect to exceed the annual target by approximately 10 percent,” Kulov said.

He reported that tunnel excavation is 21.5 percent complete, bridge pile foundation work has reached 95 percent, and earthworks are 67 percent complete.

A total of 29 tunnels with a combined length of 104 kilometers and 50 bridges spanning approximately 25 kilometers are planned for the Kyrgyz section.

The first tunnel, Kosh-Dobo-2, measuring 209 meters, was fully excavated in August 2026.

However, no bridges have been fully completed yet. Installation of the first bridge structures is scheduled to begin in 2027.

Construction in high-altitude terrain poses a particular challenge. According to Kulov, some sections of the railway run at elevations of up to 3,600 meters above sea level.

More than 10,000 people are currently working on the project. Since construction began, more than 3,000 jobs have been created for Kyrgyz citizens.

Three training centers have also been established, providing training and professional development to approximately 1,800 Kyrgyz citizens.

The railway will extend for 304 kilometers across Kyrgyzstan.

Under the approved schedule, construction is expected to take six years, with the railway scheduled to enter service in 2031.

However, contractors hope to complete the project ahead of schedule, in 2030.

"We are working to finish construction ahead of schedule. However, the project passes through challenging mountainous terrain. Unexpected difficulties arise during tunnel excavation, including changes in ground conditions, rockfalls and groundwater,” Kulov noted.

He emphasized that the railway will serve both freight and passenger traffic, with trains designed to move at speeds of up to 140 kilometers per hour.