Suzak residents to be relocated due to China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway

A 4.04-hectare plot of land has been allocated in Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region, to relocate houses located within the construction zone of China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway. The Cabinet of Ministers adopted the relevant resolution.

According to the document, the plot is located in Bagysh rural area, within cadastral block No. 572. The land is state-owned and classified as irrigated arable land.

The Cabinet has ordered the land to be reclassified from agricultural land to settlement land.

The decision is intended to facilitate the relocation of residents whose homes fall within the construction zone of the international railway line.

The Suzak district state administration has been instructed to update land records, prepare urban planning documents and ensure that the plot is used for its designated purpose.

The development plan must provide for engineering infrastructure, safe drainage of rainwater and melting snow, and seismic safety measures.

Local authorities must also ensure compliance with environmental and sanitary requirements.

The resolution will enter into force in 10 days.