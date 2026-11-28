A street in Ulaanbaatar is expected to be named after Manas, the hero of the Kyrgyz national epic. The press service of Bishkek City Hall reported.

The issue was discussed on November 27 at a meeting between Bishkek Deputy Mayor Atai Muratbek and Ulaanbaatar Deputy Governor Baljinnyam Munkhbat.

The Mongolian side proposed several streets for renaming. Following an inspection of the proposed locations, the parties agreed to continue consultations to determine the final choice.

According to the municipal authorities, a street named after Manas would serve as a symbol of historical memory, mutual respect and friendship between the Kyrgyz and Mongolian peoples.

Representatives of the two capitals also discussed cooperation in improving air quality, waste management, public transport modernization and urban infrastructure development.

The specific street in Ulaanbaatar to be named after Manas and the date of the renaming have not yet been announced.