Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh has announced his resignation. Xinhua reports.

“The president of Mongolia has announced his resignation,” the report said. No reasons for the decision were disclosed.

Earlier, the parliamentary faction of the Democratic Party criticized the head of state, accusing him of corruption.

Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh intends to appeal to the relevant authorities “to restore his honor and dignity.”