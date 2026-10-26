Remittances to Kyrgyzstan total $269.6 million in August
11:10, 26 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
Remittances to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $269.6 million in August, according to data from the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.
During the same period, remittances sent from Kyrgyzstan totaled $8.7 million.
The bulk of incoming transfers came from CIS countries, amounting to $240.9 million, including:
- Russia — $239.2 million;
- Kazakhstan — $0.2 million;
- Other CIS countries — $1.5 million.
Further $28.7 million came from countries outside the CIS, including:
- United States — $24.1 million;
- Turkey — $1.8 million;
- Other countries — $2.8 million.