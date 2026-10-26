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Remittances to Kyrgyzstan total $269.6 million in August

11:10, 26 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Remittances to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $269.6 million in August, according to data from the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the same period, remittances sent from Kyrgyzstan totaled $8.7 million.

The bulk of incoming transfers came from CIS countries, amounting to $240.9 million, including:

  • Russia — $239.2 million;
  • Kazakhstan — $0.2 million;
  • Other CIS countries — $1.5 million.

Further $28.7 million came from countries outside the CIS, including:

  • United States — $24.1 million;
  • Turkey — $1.8 million;
  • Other countries — $2.8 million.

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