Remittances to Kyrgyzstan total $269.6 million in August

Remittances to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $269.6 million in August, according to data from the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the same period, remittances sent from Kyrgyzstan totaled $8.7 million.

The bulk of incoming transfers came from CIS countries, amounting to $240.9 million, including:

Russia — $239.2 million;

Kazakhstan — $0.2 million;

Other CIS countries — $1.5 million.

Further $28.7 million came from countries outside the CIS, including: