Money transfers to Kyrgyzstan exceed $2.3 billion since start of year

Kyrgyzstan received $274.1 million in remittances in September 2026, marking a notable increase after a decline in previous months, the National Bank reported.

Where the money comes from

Remittance inflows rose in September compared with August, when they totaled $269.6 million.

Most of the money came from CIS countries, which accounted for $250.8 million. Russia remained the leading source, with $249.5 million. Kazakhstan accounted for $0.2 million, while other CIS countries sent $1.2 million.

Transfers from countries outside the CIS totaled $23.3 million. The largest amounts came from the United States ($19.1 million) and Turkey ($1.9 million).

In total, Kyrgyzstan received $2,362.7 billion in remittances between January and September.

Where money is sent from Kyrgyzstan

Remittances sent abroad from Kyrgyzstan amounted to $9.4 million in September. Of this, $3.3 million went to CIS countries and $6 million to countries outside the CIS, including Turkey ($3.9 million) and the United States ($1.3 million).

Since the beginning of the year, a total of $193.1 million has been sent abroad from Kyrgyzstan.

Net inflow

The net inflow of remittances stood at $264.7 million in September and reached $2,169.6 billion since the beginning of the year.

Although the peak recorded in June remains the highest monthly figure, remittance flows remain strong, maintaining substantial volumes and supporting domestic consumption and the national currency’s exchange rate.