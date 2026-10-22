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Remittances to Kyrgyzstan decline for second consecutive month

17:40, 22 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Remittances to Kyrgyzstan totaled $269.6 million in August 2026, down $9.9 million from July, when the country received $279.5 million, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Outward remittances also declined, from $24.4 million in July to $8.7 million in August.

CIS countries accounted for the largest share of incoming transfers, sending a total of $240.9 million to Kyrgyzstan.

Russia was the main source, with $239.2 million transferred. Kazakhstan accounted for $0.2 million, while other CIS countries sent $1.5 million.

Kyrgyzstan received another $28.7 million from countries outside the CIS.

The largest amount came from the United States, at $24.1 million, followed by Turkey with $1.8 million and other countries with $2.8 million.

The distribution of outgoing remittances was different. A total of $3.2 million was sent to CIS countries, almost all of it to Russia ($2.9 million). Transfers to other CIS countries amounted to $0.3 million.

Another $5.5 million was sent to countries outside the CIS. Turkey received the largest amount, at $2.8 million, followed by the United States with $1.4 million. Other countries accounted for $1.3 million.

Net remittance inflows reached $260.9 million in August, compared with $255.1 million in July.

Including $1,539.5 billion received in the first half of the year and transfers recorded in July and August, total remittance inflows to Kyrgyzstan reached $2,088.6 billion in the first eight months of 2026.

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