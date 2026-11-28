President Sadyr Japarov has ordered the reconstruction of Karagachevaya Grove in Bishkek. He signed the relevant directive.

Under the directive, the Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to select a contractor to carry out design, construction, landscaping and park reconstruction works.

Oversight of the directive’s implementation has been assigned to the Presidential Administration’s Department for Monitoring the Implementation of Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers.

The park was established in 1881 on the initiative of forestry scientist Alexey Fetisov. It takes its name from the large number of elms (karagach) planted throughout the area.