Number of people with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan rises by 23% in 10 years

The number of people with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan has increased by 23 percent over the past 10 years. Ainura Moldogazieva, a representative of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration, said at a roundtable.

According to her, more than 221,000 people with disabilities currently live in the country, including 36,000 children.

They account for 3 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s total population.

Around 89,000 people receive social benefits, while another 131,500 receive disability pensions. The average disability pension is 9,600 soms.

The Ministry of Labor’s budget includes over 10 billion soms for the payment of social disability benefits, the remuneration of social workers and personal assistants, the provision of prosthetic devices, sanatorium-resort treatment, and the implementation of state social contracts.