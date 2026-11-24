Large rehabilitation centers will be built in Bishkek and Osh. Minister of Labour, Social Security and Migration Almaz Imangaziev said at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration.

During the meeting, lawmakers also discussed support for people with disabilities, the social contract program and the development of rehabilitation centers.

MP Gulya Kozhokulova raised the issue of social integration and employment opportunities for people with autism and other disabilities. She said parents of children with special needs were concerned about what would happen when their children reach adulthood and what opportunities would be available to them in terms of independent living and employment.

The minister acknowledged that the problem was systemic and involved not only employment but also diagnosis, education and rehabilitation. He said the ministry intended to review the regulatory framework and coordinate its work with the Ministries of Health and Education.

Plans include building two large rehabilitation centers in Bishkek and Osh, as well as establishing smaller facilities in the regions. These centers will provide training not only for specialized professionals but also for parents of children with special needs.

The ministry is also considering the creation of social clusters. A single site could accommodate a territorial social welfare office, rehabilitation and crisis centers, as well as support services for older people.

Imangaziev said the ministry had been allocated about 3 billion soms, part of which is expected to go towards developing the necessary infrastructure. Projects to build rehabilitation centers in Talas and Chui regions, including in Kara-Balta, are also under consideration.

MP Medina Kairylbekova also raised concerns about the pay of personal assistants. They currently receive 8,697 soms, which, she said, is insufficient to cover the costs associated with providing round-the-clock care for a child with a disability.

The minister said social benefits are expected to increase from January 1, 2027. The issue of personal assistants’ pay will also be reviewed separately.