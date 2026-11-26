A total of 24,000 deaths were registered in Kyrgyzstan in January–September 2026, according to a report by the National Statistical Committee.

The mortality rate stood at 4.3 per 1,000 people, compared with 4.4 per 1,000 during the same period in 2025.

The leading causes of death among Kyrgyzstan’s population were:

Diseases of the circulatory system — 52 percent of cases;

Neoplasms — 12 percent;

External causes of death — 7 percent;

Respiratory diseases — 6 percent.

Among deaths from external causes:

Transport-related injuries claimed 654 lives;

Accidental alcohol poisoning — 35;

Suicides — 216;

Homicides — 44.

Cardiovascular diseases have remained the leading cause of death in Kyrgyzstan for several years.

According to medical professionals, cardiovascular diseases are increasingly affecting younger people. Particularly concerning is the high rate of premature deaths among people of working age. Every year, around 20,000 people aged 30 to 60 die prematurely from cardiovascular diseases.

To prevent these conditions, medical professionals recommend giving up unhealthy habits, maintaining a balanced diet, staying physically active, getting sufficient sleep and monitoring blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels.