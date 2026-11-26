A total of 1,202 children under 12 months old died in Kyrgyzstan in January–September 2026. A report by the National Statistical Committee says.

According to it, 1,171 infants died during the same period in 2025, or 31 fewer than this year.

The main causes of infant mortality during the reporting period were:

Conditions originating in the perinatal period — 825 deaths (69 percent of the total);

Congenital malformations — 192 deaths (16 percent);

Respiratory diseases — 99 deaths (8 percent).

Further 23 children died from diseases of the nervous system, 10 from external causes and five from certain infectious and parasitic diseases.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health reported that maternal mortality in Kyrgyzstan had declined by 34.4 percent in the first nine months of 2026. A total of 23 maternal deaths were registered during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period.