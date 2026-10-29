Memorial plaque to Hungarian sculptor Laszlo Meszaros unveiled in Bishkek

A ceremony was held at Bishkek-2 railway station to unveil a memorial plaque honouring Hungarian sculptor, architect and graphic artist Laszlo Meszaros (1905–1938), who helped lay the foundations of professional sculpture in Kyrgyzstan.

The event was attended by the Chargé d’Affaires of the Hungarian Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic, representatives of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy, Bishkek City Hall, members of the diplomatic corps, and cultural and artistic figures. The guest of honour was the sculptor’s grandson, filmmaker Nyika Jancso, who traveled from Budapest for the ceremony.

Laszlo Meszaros emigrated to Frunze in 1936 and made a significant contribution to shaping the capital’s architectural and cultural landscape. Based on his designs and with his direct involvement, interior features were created at Bishkek-2 railway station, the former Government House, now the Presidential Administration, and the National Bank. He also designed a public garden in the city center.

Meszaros also initiated the establishment of the first art boarding studio in Central Asia and created a gallery of sculpted portraits of local residents. These works are now held in the collection of the Gapar Aitiev Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts.

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In his address, Hungary’s diplomatic representative said:

«Honouring the memory of Laszlo Meszaros is a tribute to a great master whose short but remarkably vibrant life forever linked Hungary and Kyrgyzstan. Installing a memorial plaque on the railway station building, whose design and decoration he devoted himself to, symbolizes the enduring historical and cultural ties between our peoples.»

The sculptor’s grandson, Nyika Jancso, expressed his deep gratitude to the Kyrgyz people and the country’s leadership for preserving his grandfather’s memory. He noted that Bishkek has always held a special place in his family’s history.

The unveiling of the memorial plaque marks another important step in strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary and reflects their shared commitment to preserving historical heritage.