"We are relatives": A Hungarian politician’s quest for Kyrgyz kinship

As you travel from the airport into Budapest, you find yourself experiencing a strange feeling: in a city you have never visited before, something seems familiar. This subconscious connection manifests in the faces of passersby, the somewhat haphazard placement of billboards, the vibrant colors, and even the architecture.

We explored the origins of this sensation later, in the small Hungarian town of Lakitelek.

A meeting place cannot be changed

In this famous town, a landmark for both Hungary and the Turkic world, located on the banks of the Tisza River not far from Kecskemét, we met Sándor Lezsák: a Hungarian poet, educator, and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary. People like him are often called «mighty elders"—a phrase meant to capture the scale of their personality rather than their physical condition, because at 77, Lezsák looks anything but old.

Lakitelek entered Hungary’s modern history thanks to a meeting held in the courtyard of Lezsák’s home in September 1987. It was here that the Hungarian Democratic Forum was founded, playing a significant role in the country’s transition to a multiparty system. In the early 1990s, Lezsák and his wife Gabriella, both educators, established the People’s Institute (Academy) here.

Over time, the Hungarikum Liget (Hungarian Values Park) complex grew around it. It hosts educational courses, creative camps, academic conferences, and international meetings, welcoming guests that include students from Kyrgyzstan.

The complex grounds feature hotels, museums, an exhibition house, a planetarium, sports facilities, and a stable. One of the exhibitions is dedicated to antique equipment used for making pálinka, a strong fruit-based alcoholic drink.

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History is also told through sculptures. In the central square stands a National Pantheon featuring busts of prominent figures in Hungarian science and culture.

When I asked Lezsák what Lakitelek meant to him, he replied: “Everything! Life, my wife, my family, my children — everything in the world!” He added: “Lakitelek is my spiritual homeland.”

Incidentally, a bronze bust of Sayakbay Karalaev stands in the People's Institute park. It was created by Hungarian sculptor Györgyi Lantos and unveiled in 2023, on the eve of Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day.

Sándor Lezsák recalled two men he once saw standing by the bust of Karalaev.

"They were standing there and literally stroking it. I approached them and asked where they had come from, although I immediately realized, of course, that they were from Kyrgyzstan. It turned out they had somehow learned that the statue was here and had traveled to Lakitelek specifically to see it and pay their respects,” he recalls.

Out of everything Lezsák said about the kinship of our peoples, for some reason, it was this story that stuck with me.

Our visit to Lakitelek had a rather official purpose. In late October, the Kyrgyz National Manas Theater presented a yurt to the Lakitelek Institute. The event also featured the presentation of Alykul Osmonov’s book Kol Tolkunu translated into Hungarian, alongside performances by manaschi and poet-improvisers (akyns). The ceremony was attended by TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, Kyrgyz Ambassador to Hungary Eldar Abyldaev, and other diplomats from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The encounter by the monument had not been part of any official program. Two people had simply wanted to see Sayakbay far from home. I wanted to understand why that gesture had made such a lasting impression on a man who had grown up in Hungary.

What remains of the steppe in Hungary

In the name Lakitelek, I thought I heard the Kyrgyz word «tilek”—meaning a wish or a dream. It is merely a phonetic resemblance, but after conversations about the kinship of nations, one begins to pay attention to such coincidences. Besides, Hungary's interest in the East has a long history of its own.

The ancestors of modern Hungarians, the Magyars, came to their present homeland from the east. At the end of the ninth century, a confederation of Hungarian tribes led by Grand Prince Árpád crossed the Carpathian Mountains and settled in the lands that would become their new home. In Hungarian history, this period is known as the «Conquest of the Homeland».

Árpád gave his name to the dynasty that ruled Hungary until 1301. This lineage produced István I (Stephen I)—the first Hungarian king—under whose reign the country adopted Christianity and strengthened its ties with the Western European world. But memories of the earlier, steppe way of life endured.

Attila occupies a special place in this historical memory. He was the ruler of the Huns in the fifth century, several centuries before the Magyars arrived.

Medieval Hungarian chroniclers described Árpád as a descendant of Attila. In their accounts, the leader of the Magyars led his people to his ancestor's lands to claim his inheritance. Thus, the migration of the Hungarian tribes was framed as a return to their ancestral home.

Language presents another important detail. Hungarian belongs to the Uralic language family, but it preserved Turkic loanwords through centuries of contact with neighboring tribes. The history of the language and the history of the people are therefore closely intertwined.

Later, the steppe made itself felt once more. In the 13th century, the Cumans—as the Kipchaks were called in Western Europe—settled in Hungary. They are known as the Polovtsy in East Slavic chronicles. Over time, the settlers adopted the Hungarian language, but the memory of their steppe roots endured in place names, customs, and family lore.

And then, in Lakitelek, during the ceremony marking the handover of a Kyrgyz yurt, this history suddenly acquired a very human face for me.

Gabriella Sütő told that on her mother's side, she is descended from the Cuman-Kipchaks. Speaking about the East, she recalled dances, melodies and customs that have become part of her life.

"For me, this is a source of family pride,” Gabriela said of her heritage. "And this knowledge must be passed on to younger generations so that they, too, can learn about it and continue to preserve these traditions."

After hearing those words, conversations about Hungary's steppe past take on a different meaning. Just moments earlier, we had been discussing the migrations of peoples and medieval chronicles. Now, standing before you is someone for whom that history continues within her own family.

This connection also has a contemporary political dimension. In 2018, Hungary was granted observer status in the Turkic Council, now the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). The decision was made at a summit in Cholpon-Ata. A year later, the organization's representation office was opened in Budapest.

A boy with a map

For Sándor Lezsák himself, it all began with reading. While still at primary school, he discovered the works of Hungarian Orientalist and traveler Ármin Vámbéry.

"I used to read them with a map in my hands, studying where particular events had taken place and where different peoples lived,” he recalls.

Ármin Vámbéry (1832–1913) was a Hungarian researcher of the peoples of Central Asia and one of the European scholars who helped popularize the Kyrgyz epic Manas. In the 19th century, he wrote about the epic and translated some of its fragments, introducing European readers to it.

Later, Lezsák became interested in the work of archaeologist Gyula László, a researcher of early Hungarian history. And when he began meeting Kyrgyz people, he discovered that the affinity he had previously sought in books could also be heard in their songs, fairy tales and jokes.

"Meeting Kyrgyz people in person made me feel as though I was talking to Hungarians. Despite the thousands of kilometers between us, we found a common language,” Lezsák says.

I was curious where the personal ends and politics begins in conversations about the East. For Lezsák, the two exist side by side. He talks about Kyrgyz songs in which he hears something familiar, then abruptly turns to criticizing what he sees as Brussels' attitude towards Hungarian views on family and upbringing. He explains the connection with Kyrgyzstan in part by a shared pursuit of freedom.

When I asked how he reconciles the politician and the poet within himself, his answer was almost philosophical:

I address the questions and tasks before me. Some things can be resolved in the family, some here in Lakitelek at the People's Institute, and some in politics. Words and poetry come last. Through them, I express my feelings. For me, it is a way to find peace.

An hour to tell of home

Kyrgyz students attending Hungary's John von Neumann University come to the People's Institute. As guests, they are introduced to Hungarian culture through song, music, poetry, and history. But there is one mandatory condition: the students must also tell the Hungarians about their own country.

I liked this rule. At official events, presenting Kyrgyzstan is usually delegated to a high-ranking official. Here, the stage is given to the students, who choose for themselves what matters most to share about their home and homeland.

"They prepare diligently, speaking about their state, their people, and their land with such deep emotion, joy, and pride," Lezsák says.

The Manas Theater has its own history with Lakitelek. According to director Nurbek Talantbekov, after initial contact with TURKSOY, the theater performed its first concert here. The artists later returned for the unveiling of the monument to Sayakbay Karalaev. Now, supported by private entrepreneurs, the theater has brought a yurt to Lakitelek. Talantbekov hopes to eventually establish a dedicated Manas center on the site.

His plans include organizing aitysh (improvisational poetry contests between akyns), gatherings of epic storytellers, and even training Hungarian performers in the art of the manaschi.

We spoke about why Hungary feels such an affinity with the Turkic world with the Secretary General of TURKSOY, Sultan Raev. Explaining this closeness, he spoke of family, tradition, and reverence for one's roots.

« They have very strong family values. They regard the family as sacred. Sultan Raev

According to Raev, Hungarians have a strong inner core and a determination to preserve their identity. He sees much that is familiar to Kyrgyz people in this attitude towards home and ancestral heritage. Our conversation about kinship also brought us to Attila, the ruler of the Huns, whose image has been preserved in Hungarian historical traditions.

"The Magyars are, of course, not Turkic-speaking people. But in spirit, they are close to our peoples. It is said that the spirit of Attila lives within them. It is this spirit and strength that set Hungary apart from other European countries,” Raev believes.

TURKSOY maintains close cooperation with Hungary.

In Lakitelek, this cultural affinity has taken tangible form in the Pantheon of Peoples Related to the Hungarians. It features busts of Sayakbay Karalaev, Abai Kunanbayev, Nizami Ganjavi, Alisher Navoi, Yunus Emre and Magtymguly Pyragy — outstanding epic storytellers, poets and thinkers whose legacy is honored in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

Sultan Raev also spoke about how Hungarian poetry has traveled in the opposite direction. TURKSOY invited young poets from Turkic countries to translate Sándor Petőfi's poem Freedom and Love. Tolukbek Baizak representing Kyrgyzstan won the competition. Petőfi's four lines became an opportunity to search for the most precise words in Kyrgyz. Incidentally, visitors to Lakitelek can now also pick up a book by Alykul Osmonov and read his poetry in Hungarian.

Lezsák told us that a sense of kinship is «stronger than all the currencies in the world». After our conversation, I found myself thinking again of the two fellow Kyrgyz citizens at the monument to the great Sayakbay Karalaev. We know very little about them. But if they return to Lakitelek, they will now find a Kyrgyz yurt standing beside Sayakbay.