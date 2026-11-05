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Kyrgyzstan’s special forces complete airborne training

14:31, 05 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Airborne training exercises involving servicemen from special forces units of the Ministry of Defense and the Interior Ministry’s Internal Troops have been completed in Kyrgyzstan.

The training took place from October 28 to November 4.

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The main objectives were to improve airborne training skills and enhance the professional readiness of personnel serving in special forces units.

Servicemen from the Ministry of Defense and the Interior Ministry’s Internal Troops took part in the exercises.

The report did not specify where the training was held, how many servicemen participated or whether they carried out practical parachute jumps.

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