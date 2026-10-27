Batken-Antiterror 2026 exercises held in Kadamdzhai

Counterterrorism exercises Batken-Antiterror 2026 were held in the city of Kadamdzhai, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

A regional operational headquarters was established as part of the drills.

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Participants practiced detecting, blocking and neutralizing terrorist groups, responding to the aftermath of emergencies and assessing the security of strategic facilities.

The exercises involved personnel from the SCNS’s Batken Regional Department, Interior Ministry units, the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and medical staff.

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According to the SCNS, the exercises made it possible to test the readiness of security forces and government agencies to respond to terrorist threats, as well as to practice coordination between agencies.