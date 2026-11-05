Kyrgyz participants named best media specialists at International Space Games

The first-ever International Space Games have concluded in Moscow, with student teams from Russia, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Pakistan and Uzbekistan taking part.

As previously reported, the competition challenged teams to ensure the sustainable operation of an autonomous settlement on another planet.

"All the participants here are winners, because during these challenging days everyone had to demonstrate their best qualities, talents, knowledge, communication skills and ability to work as a team to achieve results. When astronauts look at Earth from orbit, they often say: ‘It is a very beautiful, but very fragile planet.’ We need to think about how to preserve it before we set foot on other planets. And this is something we can achieve only together, by bringing talented young people from different countries around the world together,” Dmitry Afanasyev, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Russia, said.

Participants from Mexico and Pakistan were recognized as the best flight engineers. In the category for control systems specialists, representatives from Russia and Uzbekistan emerged as winners, while young engineers from India and Kazakhstan took the top spots among communications specialists. In the category for mission control center teams, the winners were participants from Mexico, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and India. The title of best researchers went to team members from India and Kazakhstan, and the best media specialists were participants from China and Kyrgyzstan.

On the sidelines of the games, it was also decided to establish an International Space Academy. Its main objective will be to create a pathway for participants from engineering competitions to real-world research and development projects, while maintaining professional ties among young scientists from different countries beyond the event.