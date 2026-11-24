Kyrgyzstan and Armenia intend to expand trade and economic cooperation. This was announced at a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Meder Abakirov and Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kyrgyzstan, Armen Ghevondyan, who is based in Astana.

The sides discussed the implementation of agreements reached during President Sadyr Japarov’s first official visit to Yerevan in October. Particular attention was paid to putting the roadmap for Kyrgyzstan—Armenia cooperation for 2027–2029 into practice.

The meeting also addressed further development of the bilateral legal framework and the schedule of upcoming contacts at the high and highest levels. The parties discussed ways to expand trade and economic ties, including in transport and logistics.

They also exchanged views on cooperation within multilateral platforms and reaffirmed their commitment to consistently strengthening relations between Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.