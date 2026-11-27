Kyrgyz police officers are being trained to investigate crimes using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Interior Ministry reported.

A practical training session for officers of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Unit of the Service for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking was held in Chui region.

The officers are learning the fundamentals of digital forensics and methods for investigating crimes involving drones. They have also studied techniques for identifying, preserving and analyzing digital evidence, extracting information from controllers and mobile devices, and examining flight logs and telemetry data. This information can be used to reconstruct flight routes and establish the sequence of events.

The ministry said particular attention was paid to schemes used by criminals to transport prohibited items with drones, conduct cross-border smuggling and carry out covert surveillance.