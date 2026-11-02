Kyrgyzstan is facing shortage of district police officers — Interior Ministry

Kyrgyzstan is facing a shortage of police officers, particularly district police officers and juvenile affairs inspectors. Nurlan Ismailov, Deputy Head of the Public Security Service at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, said on Birinchi Radio.

He noted that the country's population continues to grow, new residential areas are emerging and settlements are expanding, while the staffing levels of law enforcement agencies have remained virtually unchanged.

At the time Kyrgyzstan gained independence, its population stood at approximately 5 million. It now exceeds 7 million, Ismailov said, adding that the shortage is particularly acute among police officers who work directly with the public.

«There is a shortage of district police officers and juvenile affairs inspectors,» he said.