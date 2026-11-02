More than 3,700 body cameras provided to police officers in Kyrgyzstan

More than 3,700 body cameras have been handed over to police officers in Kyrgyzstan. Gulbarchyn Esenbekova, an inspector at the Operational Management Center of the Interior Ministry's Public Security Service, said on Birinchi Radio.

The wearable devices have been distributed among law enforcement officers across all regions of the country. Recipients include district police officers, juvenile affairs inspectors, tourist and environmental police officers, and patrol officers.

According to Esenbekova, the main purpose of body cameras is to monitor police officers' compliance with the law and official regulations, as well as to prevent corruption.

She also noted that video footage can be used as evidence in cases of disputes between police officers and members of the public.

Police officers cannot switch off the devices themselves.

«The body camera has no button that would allow an officer to turn off the recording independently. All of an officer's actions are recorded from the beginning to the end of their shift,» she said.

At the end of each shift, officers return their body cameras to the duty unit. All recordings are then uploaded to a dedicated Interior Ministry software system.