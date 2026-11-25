Residents of Kyrgyzstan will have another chance to observe an unusual astronomical event tonight — the Beaver Moon. This is the name given to the November full moon, which coincides with a supermoon this year.

According to the astronomy portal Star Walk, the full moon reached its peak on November 24 at 8:53 p.m. Bishkek time. However, the Moon will still appear almost full this evening.

What makes this full moon special is its relatively close proximity to Earth. This phenomenon is known as a supermoon. During this period, Earth’s natural satellite may appear slightly larger and brighter than during an ordinary full moon.

The name Beaver Moon comes from the traditions of Indigenous peoples of North America. In November, beavers actively prepare for winter by reinforcing their lodges and storing food. Another explanation is that hunters traditionally set beaver traps during this time of year.

Despite its unusual name, the Moon does not necessarily take on a special colour. When it is close to the horizon, it may appear yellowish or orange due to the way light passes through Earth’s atmosphere.

The Beaver Moon can be observed with the naked eye. The best viewing conditions are found in places with an unobstructed horizon, away from bright city lights. Visibility will also depend on cloud cover.

The November supermoon will be one of the last major astronomical events of 2026. The next full moon is expected on December 24.