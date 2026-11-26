An establishment illegally organizing gambling activities has been uncovered in Bishkek. During a search, law enforcement officers found 276 gaming machines, the Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, players connected to the machines remotely via mobile phones from abroad, placed bets and took part in games online. The casino’s customers were foreign nationals.

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The company operating the games was registered and obtained a license in 2024 but has not paid taxes since its registration.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 262 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Establishment of a Criminal Organization or Participation in It). Law enforcement authorities are also investigating possible concealment of income, illegal profit-making, money laundering and non-payment of mandatory charges.

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Five suspects have been brought to the investigative service: three Kyrgyz nationals and two foreign citizens. Their alleged involvement in the illegal activities is being established.

Investigative measures are ongoing. The Interior Ministry is establishing the circumstances of the case and the amount of damage caused to the state.