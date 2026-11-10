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Interactive map of state-owned property developed in Kyrgyzstan

11:00, 10 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

An interactive map of state-owned property has been developed in Kyrgyzstan. Beksultan Tokonov, director of the State Property Management Agency, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the agency is placing a strong emphasis on digitalization.

“Previously, between 20 million and 23 million soms were allocated for compiling and updating the state property register. Together with Kyzmat state institution, we have developed an upgraded state property register. It now allows users to obtain real-time information about individual properties online. The register covers all state-owned assets dating back to the country’s independence,” Tokonov said.

He added that an interactive map of state-owned property had also been developed and was already operating in test mode.

“We plan to launch the register and the map in full operation in January 2027. The map is integrated with data from Kyzmat, Cadastre, the Ministry of Justice, municipal services and other government agencies. It will provide comprehensive information on the transfer or sale of state-owned property,” Tokonov said.

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