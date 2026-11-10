Kyrgyzstan plans to establish state property valuation company

Kyrgyzstan plans to establish a state-owned company to conduct property valuations. Bek­sultan Tokonov, Director of the State Property Management Agency, told journalists.

According to him, all property is currently valued by independent private companies selected through tenders.

“Unfortunately, there is currently no organization that conducts state property valuations. However, one of our near-term plans is to establish a state entity that will assess all property, including state-owned assets. In 2025, we spent about 30 million soms on valuations carried out by private companies. This is quite expensive for our budget. We could instead pay a state entity. Of course, all assessments must comply with international standards and be carried out under a valid license. The conclusions of this state valuation company will be objective, but citizens will have the right to challenge them in court,” Tokonov said.

He noted that corruption in the sale and leasing of state property had been “reduced to a minimum.”

“We have completed a full inventory, and digitalization is now at its final stage. Previously, property sales were handled by a commission made up of agency employees. Now, all transactions take place exclusively through an electronic portal. Anyone can participate in an auction. Announcements are published on the website and remain available for one month.

We are not involved in raider takeovers and do not seize property from private individuals. We simply take assets into state ownership. The entire procedure is carried out by law enforcement agencies and the judicial system,” the head of the state agency stressed.