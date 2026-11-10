Nearly 2,000 properties returned to state ownership over five years

More than 1,900 properties have been returned to state ownership in Kyrgyzstan since 2021. Beksultan Tokonov, director of the State Property Management Agency, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, more than 300 properties were confiscated, while over 1,600 were transferred to state ownership voluntarily.

The official did not disclose the total value of the properties, noting that budget allocations do not always cover appraisal costs.

“Some of the properties are put up for sale. Of the 1,900 properties, we have sold about 15 percent. Between 2023 and 2026, we sold properties worth approximately 25.5 billion soms. About 25 percent of the properties were transferred to state-owned enterprises, while another 60 percent were placed under the operational or permanent management of ministries and government agencies,” Beksultan Tokonov said.