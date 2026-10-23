How much Tamchy SFIT in Kyrgyzstan will contribute to state budget

Kyrgyzstan has set the rate of contributions to the national budget for the management company of the Tamchy Special Financial Investment Territory (SFIT) at 0.03 percent of the funds it receives. The relevant resolution was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, the rate will apply during the technical launch of the Tamchy SFIT and until it becomes fully operational.

This means the management company will transfer 300 soms to the national budget from every 1 million soms received, and 30,000 soms from every 100 million soms.

The management company has been advised to take the established rate into account when drafting and adopting documents governing the calculation and transfer of contributions to the budget.

The Tamchy Special Financial Investment Territory is being established in Kyrgyzstan under a special legal regime. Its operations are governed by a separate law that provides specific conditions for implementing financial and investment projects.